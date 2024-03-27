Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget Policy Statement Still Missing In Action

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Government has released its Budget Policy Statement today, showing worsening economic forecasts with inflation falling more quickly than expected, caused by unemployment rising and growth stalling. However, the statement lacks information on what the Government intends to do in response, said CTU Economist Craig Renney.

“The Budget Policy Statement is supposed to provide guidance and certainty around the forthcoming Budget. Sadly, both are in short supply,” said Renney.

“The Government has replaced objectives that looked to lift New Zealanders’ wellbeing and tackle climate change with cuts to public services. Kiwis deserve better than this.

“By not providing any information on forthcoming spending allowances, we have no insight into how the Government is planning to invest in New Zealand. This note reads like 8 pages of excuses for not doing your homework.

“Promises to get back to surplus have gone out the window. After fearmongering for so long about our debt position, the BPS accepts that our debt levels are within the bounds of “prudence on debt sustainability”.

“This is the time for Government to be acting responsibly by investing in New Zealand and raising its productive future. However, instead they appear to be acting pro-cyclically – cutting investment and spending at a time when the economy is in the doldrums.

“The Government has no plan for sustainably growing the economy or creating good jobs. There is no case made for tax cuts, particularly tax cuts for higher-income earners or landlords. There is nothing to meet the demands of a growing population with higher needs. Instead, it’s a return to the rhetoric that justified sustained underinvestment in the public realm.

“New Zealanders who read the Budget Policy Statement will find it short of information and short of ideas. It’s not surprising that analysts weren’t allowed to access the Government lock-up for this information release, as they would have found little to say,” said Renney.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 