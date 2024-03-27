Government Must Cut Spending And Provide Permanent Tax Relief

Responding to the release of the 2024 Budget Policy Statement, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“We welcome today’s commitments to fiscal responsibility and reduced spending, but it must be backed up by real action.

“At the very least the Government must deliver its promised tax relief, funded by cutting back the 84% increase in spending over the last 6 years. There is so much waste to cut, there is no reason for the surplus to be pushed back yet another year.

“It also cannot be forgotten but unless the Government commits to ongoing inflation adjustments to tax brackets, the budget will simply provide temporary tax relief attached to a promise to keep hiking taxes.

“The Government has acknowledged the impact of inflation hiking up taxes by stealth over the last 14 years – if they don’t do anything to fix this, they are complicit in the thievery."

