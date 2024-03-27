Two Steps Forward, One Step Back For Taxpayers

Reacting to the Government’s bill to increase the trust
tax rate to 39% passing its third reading today,
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy,
said:
“National have just passed into law yet
another of Labour’s tax increases. Rather than tackling
the 84% increase in spending that every single one of their
MPs campaigned against at the election, they have instead
opted to hike taxes.
“While we congratulate the
Government on reinstating interest deductibility for
residential rental properties, and reducing the bright-line
test to two years, they have simply reversed two of
Labour’s tax grabs while implementing another. There is no
doubt that we are in challenging economic times, but the
answer is to cut wasteful spending, not hike
taxes.
“The National-led Government must immediately
work to significantly reduce spending in all non-frontline
areas to create the fiscal headroom needed to not only
deliver its promised tax relief but also reverse the recent
tax hikes that they have so brazenly
introduced.”
