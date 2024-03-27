Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unions Deliver MPs Petition To Stop Real Terms Cuts To The Minimum Wage

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Today a delegation from the union movement delivered a petition of nearly 9,000 people calling on the Government to commit to annual minimum wage increases that keep up with rising costs.

“This Government is effectively cutting the wages of low-income families by not increasing the minimum wage to keep up with rising costs. This is on top of getting rid of free prescription fees, scrapping support for public transport fees, and increasing benefit sanctions,” said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“This petition sends a clear message to this Government that all workers have the right to a liveable income to support their families.

“We appreciated hearing from workers in homecare and retail at Parliament today about the reality of what it’s like living on the minimum wage. In response, Labour, Green and Te Pāti Māori MPs committed that they would deliver significant increases to the minimum wage when they are in government.

“The Government has a responsibility to ensure that all workers have enough to afford rent, pay the bills, put good food on the table, and buy their kids what they need. This is even more true during a cost-of-living crisis.

“How are workers meant to keep up with rising food and rent costs when the Government is cutting their wages in real terms?

“All workers should be paid more than the Living Wage, but at the very least, the Government must ensure that the minimum wage is enough to get by. Pushing wages backwards at a time when so many are doing it tough is simply heartless,” said Wagstaff.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand's concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. "The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity...

Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government's Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says...

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. "The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said...


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996...

