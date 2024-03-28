Have Your Say On The Budget Policy Statement 2024

The Deputy Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure
Committee is calling for public submissions on the Budget
Policy Statement 2024.
The Budget Policy Statement
2024 (BPS) sets out the Government's priorities for the 2024
Budget. It explains the approach being used to develop the
Budget and the broad parameters within which decisions will
be made.
The Finance and Expenditure Committee will be
holding a hearing with the Minister of Finance on Thursday,
11 April 2024.
Tell the Finance and Expenditure
Committee what you think
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else... More
Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More