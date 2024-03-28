Have Your Say On The Budget Policy Statement 2024

The Deputy Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Budget Policy Statement 2024.

The Budget Policy Statement 2024 (BPS) sets out the Government's priorities for the 2024 Budget. It explains the approach being used to develop the Budget and the broad parameters within which decisions will be made.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee will be holding a hearing with the Minister of Finance on Thursday, 11 April 2024.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the Budget Policy Statement by 11.59 pm on 24 April 2024.

Read the full content of the Budget Policy Statement

