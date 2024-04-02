NICF Meeting With Indigenous Rights UN Special Rapporteur to discuss Indigenous Rights in Aotearoa

Indigenous and Māori Rights eroded by the coalition government to be shared by Iwi chairs with Indigenous Rights Special Rapporteur.

On Tuesday, 2 April, several National Iwi Chairs will meet with the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Indigenous Rights, Mr Francisco Calí Tzay, to discuss Indigenous Rights in Aotearoa.

Professor Margaret Mutu, Chair for Pou Tikanga and Ngāti Kahu, says, “This meeting provides a chance for Iwi to highlight to the United Nations the attack on Māori human rights, the racism and many breaches of international laws being experienced by our people in Aotearoa under this hostile coalition government”. They have begun a legislative programme that, for example:

Unilaterally re-defines Māori self-determination (Rangatiratanga)

Gives the state greater powers to take our children.

Reduces the function of the Waitangi Tribunal, their dispute resolution mechanism.

Makes it more difficult for our people to enter professions such as medicine and

Put barriers in place that will prevent the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss iwi concerns about the climate crisis, threats to the environment, and social development concerns, especially Māori health and economic development, including our right to adequate housing.

Professor Mutu noted that, since this coalition government came into power, “Māori families and communities are experiencing increased white supremacy and racism. This government has given racists permission to be aggressive, and public service leaders are using this time to rid themselves of Māori staff.”

The meeting will be followed by a Constitutional Conference organised in partnership between Te Kāhui Tika Tāngata/Human Rights Commission, the National Iwi Chairs Forum, and Te Puna Rangahau o Te Wai Ariki/Centre for Indigenous Peoples and the Law, University of Auckland.

