Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NICF Meeting With Indigenous Rights UN Special Rapporteur to discuss Indigenous Rights in Aotearoa

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 6:18 am
Press Release: Pou Tikanga NICF

Indigenous and Māori Rights eroded by the coalition government to be shared by Iwi chairs with Indigenous Rights Special Rapporteur.

On Tuesday, 2 April, several National Iwi Chairs will meet with the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Indigenous Rights, Mr Francisco Calí Tzay, to discuss Indigenous Rights in Aotearoa.

Professor Margaret Mutu, Chair for Pou Tikanga and Ngāti Kahu, says, “This meeting provides a chance for Iwi to highlight to the United Nations the attack on Māori human rights, the racism and many breaches of international laws being experienced by our people in Aotearoa under this hostile coalition government”. They have begun a legislative programme that, for example:

  • Unilaterally re-defines Māori self-determination (Rangatiratanga)
  • Gives the state greater powers to take our children.
  • Reduces the function of the Waitangi Tribunal, their dispute resolution mechanism.
  • Makes it more difficult for our people to enter professions such as medicine and
  • Put barriers in place that will prevent the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss iwi concerns about the climate crisis, threats to the environment, and social development concerns, especially Māori health and economic development, including our right to adequate housing.

Professor Mutu noted that, since this coalition government came into power, “Māori families and communities are experiencing increased white supremacy and racism. This government has given racists permission to be aggressive, and public service leaders are using this time to rid themselves of Māori staff.”

The meeting will be followed by a Constitutional Conference organised in partnership between Te Kāhui Tika Tāngata/Human Rights Commission, the National Iwi Chairs Forum, and Te Puna Rangahau o Te Wai Ariki/Centre for Indigenous Peoples and the Law, University of Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pou Tikanga NICF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 