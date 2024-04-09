Press Release From New Zealand Asian Lawyers



New Zealand Asian Lawyers is pleased to announce the establishment of a panel to assist the New Zealand courts by applying to intervene in cases of wider public interest where Asian parties are concerned.

The panel will recommend that New Zealand Asian Lawyers considers applying for leave to intervene if some or all of the following criteria are met:



The case has public policy issues and/or it is of general public importance. This means the outcome of the case is likely to have wider significance to the public (or particular sections of the public) beyond the active parties.

Development of the law is likely in the case. This might include a potential change in an established position and/or novel issue which is untested or unresolved by the senior courts. The change could include substantive, procedural or evidential aspects of the law.

As an intervener, New Zealand Asian Lawyers can likely improve the quality of the information before the Court. This may be achieved by calling on the special expertise of New Zealand Asian Lawyers members and/or access to information to assist the Court (for example, issues or information relating to culturally and linguistically diverse parties).

New Zealand Asian Lawyers and/or its members, and/or its member’s clients are, or are likely to be, directly or indirectly affected by the outcome of the case.

New Zealand Asian Lawyers is likely to have a perspective different to those of the parties and which it would assist the court to hear.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Where it is requested by any court to do so.



In the first instance, we intend to focus on the senior courts. Our hope is to intervene in at least one case in 2024.

The inaugural members of the panel who will decide which cases to apply to intervene in are Mai Chen (President of New Zealand Asian Lawyers), Yvonne Mortimer-Wang (Britomart Chambers), Augustine Choi (Bankside Chambers), David Liu (Heritage Law), and Arthur Loo (Loo & Koo).

“Many Asian Lawyers have expertise in the law and litigation, as well as understanding the culture and language of the Asian parties. It is vital that we can use this knowledge to provide assistance to the court where the court considers that helpful.”

“We hope the establishment of this panel will lead to a more informed understanding of important issues concerning Asian parties in the public interest.”

Should you have a case that meets these guidelines, or if you are interested in serving on the panel, please get in contact by emailing Mai.Chen@maichen.nz, yvonne@ymw.co.nz, and augustine@augustinechoi.nz.

© Scoop Media

