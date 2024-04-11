Women Bearing Brunt Of Job Cuts At Tertiary Education Commission

The PSA is concerned that women are bearing the brunt of the 28 redundancies announced yesterday by the Tertiary Education Commission as part of its response to the Government’s cost cutting drive.

Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) staff were told yesterday (April 10) by their Chief Executive that the organisation is cutting 28 roles including administration and clerical roles like Executive Assistants, Administrators, Executive Officers and the Business Support team.

"These are important roles that keep an organisation operating smoothly and efficiently," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Of the 28, nine roles are vacant, and three-quarters of the remaining roles are filled by women.

"Every day we are seeing the price public service workers are paying to fund the Government’s tax cuts, and these fall disproportionately on work largely carried out by women at TEC.

"We’re concerned that this pattern will be replicated across the public service as agencies cut staff," Kerry Davies said.

The PSA understands yesterday’s announcement to be the first round of cuts ordered by the Government to shave spending at TEC by 6%, said Kerry Davies.

The last reported gender pay gap at TEC was 10.7% and 59% of TEC staff are women.

"The TEC gender pay gap is lower than the 2022 figure of 11.7%. However, it is still above the 2022 Public Service average gender pay gap of 7.7%, said Kerry Davies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

