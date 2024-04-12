Public Submissions Open On Te Korowai O Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill.

This bill seeks to give effect to certain matters contained in the deed of settlement signed on 29 July 2023 by the Crown and Te Korowai o Wainuiārua.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on 26 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

