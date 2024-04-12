Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Submissions Open On Te Korowai O Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill

Friday, 12 April 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill.

This bill seeks to give effect to certain matters contained in the deed of settlement signed on 29 July 2023 by the Crown and Te Korowai o Wainuiārua.

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on 26 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

