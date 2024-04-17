Women MPs Acknowledge Report Highlighting Increased Harassment Of MPs

Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians New Zealand Group acknowledge a University of Otago study released today highlighting that harassment of MPs is increasing, particularly for women.

Co-chairs Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and National MP Dana Kirkpatrick agree that this type of research is important to shine a light on harassment in politics, so it can improve.

“The research reflects the real experiences of women in politics, and I would like to acknowledge the mahi by the researchers in highlighting this,” Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel said.

“This is a concern for all Members of Parliament, but the attacks are more intense and personalised towards women.

“Encouraging anyone into politics is challenging, and in an environment where harassment is prevalent, representation of diverse views, especially those of women, is a threat to that representation and our democracy,” Cushla Tangaere-Manuel said.

MP for East Coast Dana Kirkpatrick acknowledged the work of Professor Susanna Every-Palmer, of the Department of Psychological Medicine, who said there can be significant psychosocial costs and a multi-pronged response is needed.

“Just like all workplaces, we need to work together across Parliament to ensure politics continues to be a safe and welcoming place for anyone who puts their hand up for the roles of representing their community in Parliament.

“As politicians we should be able to debate with maturity safe in the premise that we do so on policy and values, the current environment is challenging and we acknowledge we all play a part in creating the appropriate parameters.”

As co-chairs of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians New Zealand Group, Cushla and Dana will work across parties to establish a plan for submission to the Speaker.

The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians New Zealand Group acknowledge the value of this report, and looks forward to working on an all-of-Parliament response to these issues.

