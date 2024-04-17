Annual Inflation At 4.0 Percent

New Zealand's consumers price index increased 4.0 percent in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 4.0 percent increase follows a 4.7 percent increase in the 12 months to the December 2023 quarter.

“Price increases this quarter are the smallest since June 2021. However, they remain above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target range of 1 to 3 percent,” consumers prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

