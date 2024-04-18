Care Workers Call For Fairness On Pay Equity Anniversary

Seven years ago today, care and support workers won the historic pay equity settlement after a lengthy legal battle led by aged care worker, Kirstine Bartlett, and her union E tū.

The Care and Support (Pay Equity) Settlement Act 2017 resulted in pay rises of between 15 and 50% to recognise that the historic underpayment of care and support workers was the result of gender-based pay discrimination.

The settlement prescribed minimum rates across the sectors, but it expired at the end of 2023. Care and support workers have recently taken two pay equity claims, but unnecessary delays have stifled progress.

Residential aged care worker, Marianne Bishop, says the anniversary today is bittersweet.

“It’s really cool to remember that initial settlement, and to be proud of what care and support workers were able to achieve through their unions and through the courts,” Marianne says.

“But it’s also a reminder that we have been ignored recently. We kept being told to just keep waiting, change is around the corner – but the change never comes. We are sick and tired of it.”

Marianne says the Government needs to step up and properly fund a pay equity settlement for care and support workers.

“It’s not just about our pay, though that’s a big part of it. It’s also about making sure we actually have a workforce that’s able to carry out this vital work.

“We have an ageing workforce and an ageing population. How can we attract new talent to these important jobs if the workers are not properly paid, trained, and valued?”

E tū National Secretary, Rachel Mackintosh, says the Government must prioritise funding a proper pay equity settlement for care and support workers.

“These are the frontline health workers that our community relies on to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” Rachel says.

“The Government has an opportunity here to really correct the course for the care and support workforce, and the people they look after. This cannot be just another area left in the cold, we need real leadership to ensure the proper quality of care that people deserve.”

