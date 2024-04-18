Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ Welcomes Govt Earthquake-prone Buildings Decision

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 1:22 pm
Press Release: LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has welcomed the Government’s announcement today giving councils and communities more time on earthquake-prone building remediation and an immediate review of the system.

LGNZ has advocated for this decision as part of a remit led by Manawatū District Council.

“The Minister for Building and Construction has given some welcome relief to councils and building owners today, while also opening the door for a more constructive conversation we hope will prioritise safety and keep our regions thriving,” LGNZ President Sam Broughton said.

“Safety is at the heart of why buildings need to be remediated, and councils are fully committed to that.

“We are only going to get safe, thriving towns and cities if we work together on practical solutions to earthquake strengthening. But without changes to the unrealistic timeframes, we risked large numbers of buildings being abandoned by owners, taking the lifeblood out of our regions.

“LGNZ looks forward to engaging with the Minister on the review of the earthquake-prone building system to ensure it delivers safer cities and towns through workable solutions,” Sam Broughton said.

Manawatū Deputy Mayor Michael Ford has been working with LGNZ to advocate for these changes.

“The Minister has listened to councils by providing a timeframe extension, which has helped take some pressure off. However, the review will need to answer some fundamental questions about how this system could work better,” Michael Ford said.

“There is not a one-size-fits all solution to this important issue facing our regions,” Michael Ford said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from LGNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 