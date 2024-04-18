LGNZ Welcomes Govt Earthquake-prone Buildings Decision

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has welcomed the Government’s announcement today giving councils and communities more time on earthquake-prone building remediation and an immediate review of the system.

LGNZ has advocated for this decision as part of a remit led by Manawatū District Council.

“The Minister for Building and Construction has given some welcome relief to councils and building owners today, while also opening the door for a more constructive conversation we hope will prioritise safety and keep our regions thriving,” LGNZ President Sam Broughton said.

“Safety is at the heart of why buildings need to be remediated, and councils are fully committed to that.

“We are only going to get safe, thriving towns and cities if we work together on practical solutions to earthquake strengthening. But without changes to the unrealistic timeframes, we risked large numbers of buildings being abandoned by owners, taking the lifeblood out of our regions.

“LGNZ looks forward to engaging with the Minister on the review of the earthquake-prone building system to ensure it delivers safer cities and towns through workable solutions,” Sam Broughton said.

Manawatū Deputy Mayor Michael Ford has been working with LGNZ to advocate for these changes.

“The Minister has listened to councils by providing a timeframe extension, which has helped take some pressure off. However, the review will need to answer some fundamental questions about how this system could work better,” Michael Ford said.

“There is not a one-size-fits all solution to this important issue facing our regions,” Michael Ford said.

