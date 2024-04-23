Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Independent Review And Interim Coverage Rates Highlight Successful Census

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Approximately five million people will be represented in 2023 Census data – that’s more than 99 percent of the population. Interim coverage and response rates and the findings of an independent review of the 2023 Census were released by Stats NZ today.

After receiving responses from approximately 4.4 million New Zealanders in 2023 and combining government administrative (admin) data, the combined census dataset covers around 5.0 million people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This is a great result delivering high coverage this census. Our current assessment of census coverage is 99.1 percent of the population, exceeding the 98 percent target coverage rate and coverage rates for past censuses,” Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive Mark Sowden said.

Visit our website to read this news story and view the reports:

