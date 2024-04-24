Anti-Poverty Groups Urge New Minister For Disability Issues To Reverse Funding Cuts

Anti-poverty groups are urging new Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston to immediately reverse funding cuts to respite for carers made by her predecessor Penny Simmonds last month without notice.

The Fairer Future coalition of anti-poverty groups say Whaikaha must be properly funded going forward, and that to argue that poor financial management of the new Ministry is a red herring by the Prime Minister.

Fairer Future, whose members include Disabled Person’s Assembly NZ, New Zealand Disability Advisory Trust, ActionStation and the Child Poverty Action Group, are also calling on Ms Simmonds to apologise for comments made about carers in the house.

