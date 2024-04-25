ANZAC Day Wreath Calls For No Future Deaths From AUKUS

“Never again - No AUKUS” was the message of the wreath laid at this morning’s national ANZAC Day commemorative service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park this morning by the Stop AUKUS group.

“ANZAC Day commemorates the more than 30,000 New Zealanders who have died in overseas wars*” said Stop AUKUS spokesperson Kevin Hackwell.

“If we are serious about honouring that huge sacrifice we should do all we can to make sure that no further lives are lost.”

“The most important thing we can do to prevent future New Zealand military deaths is stay out of the AUKUS nuclear alliance which is aimed at fighting a war with our largest trading partner, China”.

“This is why New Zealanders should oppose the government’s efforts to tie the country into the AUKUS alliance.

* New Zealand Deaths in Overseas Wars 1899-2017, source: Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

