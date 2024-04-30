Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Share Of Home Transfers To Overseas Buyers Remains Low

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

In the year ended March 2024, 0.4 percent of home transfers were to people who didn’t hold New Zealand citizenship or a resident visa, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This proportion was unchanged compared with the year ended March 2023.

“Law changes in late 2018 introduced restrictions for most overseas buyers,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“As a result, the share of annual home transfers to overseas buyers has been 0.5 percent or less since the year ended December 2019.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

