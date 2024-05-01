Government Risks Wellbeing Of Māori With Proposed Cuts To Te Puni Kōkiri

The Government’s spending cuts are again targeting support for Māori with proposed reform of the agency charged with advising on Māori wellbeing and development.

Te Puni Kōkiri has told staff that 38 roles, or 8% of its current workforce are proposed to be axed under restructuring forced by the Government’s cost cutting drive.

Te Puni Kōkori is proposing to downsize from 472 to 434 roles.

Janice Panoho Te Kaihautū Māori for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi said an 8% cut is another reckless government decision.

"Losing this many specialist roles will have a direct impact on the kaimahi and their whanau including the services they provide to iwi Māori and the community.

"This cut continues the attack on support for Māori health and wellbeing that is becoming a hallmark of this Government’s cost cutting drive," Panoho said.

Earlier this month Oranga Tamariki announced it was downgrading its commitment to Te Ao Māori and removing 21 specialist Māori roles even though two thirds of rangatahi and tamariki in care are Māori.

"This is a disturbing pattern of change forced upon agencies by the Government.

"Since being established in 1992, Te Puni Kōkiri has played an important role in promoting better outcomes for Māori in health, training and employment, education and economic development. It helps ensure public services are delivered to the needs of Māori.

"With Māori continuing to lag behind Pakeha in a range of indicators for wellbeing and development the Government should be investing more in this critical kaupapa not less.

"The PSA will be opposing these changes," said Janice Panoho.

