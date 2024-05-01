Two Decades Of Youth Employment And Education – Stats NZ

As of the March 2024 quarter, we can now look back on 20 years of data related to youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET), as collected by the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS), according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

"The rates for youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET) represent the engagement in education and the job market of 15 to 24-year-olds in a single measure, which we can use to provide insights into how the experiences of young people in New Zealand have changed over the last 20 years,” labour market manager Deb Brunning said.

“The NEET group includes, for example, young parents who are out of school and work or school leavers who haven’t found employment.”

