Average Hourly Earnings Up 5.2 Percent Annually – Stats NZ

Average ordinary time hourly earnings, as measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), increased 5.2 percent in the year to the March 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Annual wage cost inflation, as measured by the labour cost index (LCI), was 4.1 percent.

“Although wage cost inflation eased and average hourly earnings growth started to slow this quarter, annual growth remained high for the two surveys,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

