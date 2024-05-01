Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taxpayers’ Union Slams Secret List Of Judges’ Perks

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 5:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the long-awaited release of judges’ special allowances, including free air travel and hotels for spouses, generous sabbaticals, and access to limousines, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Alex Murphy said:

“In what world does your employer cover personal air fares for both you and your family, even when the purpose of the travel is completely unrelated to your work? No wonder the judiciary has been fighting tooth and nail to keep these special privileges under wraps – it’s a complete embarrassment.

“Judges are already paid upwards of $300,000 a year, and receive one of the most generous pension packages in the public sector. To then gift them a whole swathe of special perks on top of their already hefty salary is simply taking the mickey.

“The Chief Justice should be fronting up and justifying why any of these special allowances are appropriate, especially at a time when the courts are backed up the wazoo, and the average New Zealander is only getting poorer and poorer.”

