Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill Steering Committee Launches Community Engagement Campaign

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 5:42 am
Press Release: MASILSNZ

The “Mau A Samoa i Le Sitiseni Niu Sila 2024” Steering Komiti / Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill will officially launch its calendar of events, lobbying and awareness campaign to engage the community and encourage submissions on the bill to the New Zealand government by the closing submission deadline of Friday 31st of May 2024 4pm.

Mau A Samoa I Le Sitiseni Niu Sila 2024 submission link.

The official launch is on Saturday 4th of May 2024.

Order of Programme:

9am official programme begins with the march SAMOA TULA’I (“Savali o le Filemu/Hikoi”)

Assemble at Pak N Save side of Mangere Town Centre ready for the march to begin 10am

Community march arrival in front of Mangere Town Centre Office , Bader Drive (marshals will usher community to set location)

Address by Chairperson: Afioga Anae Lupematasila Lima Arthur Anae (former member of NZ Parliament)

Opening prayer of thanksgiving

Address by special guest – “Lupe Fa’alele a Samoa”

Launch of calendar of events

Special performance by music artist Lani Alo

Taualuga (Samoan Siva)

We warmly invite all media, Pacific and Samoan community of all ages to attend, support and participate as per official programme included. Members will be on hand to help the community fill out their submissions.

The Steering Komiti will open Q & A with media parties as part of the programme.

Laei mai lou toniga o le Mau a Samoa.

