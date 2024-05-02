NZQA Jobs To Go As Government Education Cuts Roll On

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority is the latest education sector agency proposing cuts and job losses.

The NZQA proposal released to staff today would involve a net loss of 35 roles. There are 66 roles being disestablished with 13 of those currently vacant, and 31 new roles proposed, said Fleur Fitzsimons Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi Assistant Secretary.

"The New Zealand Qualifications Authority plays a critical role in making sure New Zealand qualifications are nationally and internationally recognised and respected, these cuts will make their job harder," Fitzsimons said.

"A number of the roles proposed to go relate to the delay in the implementation of the new NCEA level 2 and 3 standards which is disappointing as critical expertise will be lost and despite the delay, planning and other work needs to occur now."

"It is particularly worrying that the are being gutted with seven roles proposed to be cut. This team is critical to supporting assessment at kura Māori and other schools offering Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, and those underserved by the education system.

"The PSA questions the extent of the cuts to the Nga Poutoko Aromatawai Māori team as the change proposal acknowledges the additional time and effort required to engage effectively in in te ao Māori," Fitzsimons said.

The NZQA announcement was made at the same time at the Ministry of Education confirmed to staff that they had now been advised of change proposals or decisions being made across all the Ministry’s groups.

The PSA understands that in total there is a proposed net reduction of 755 positions across the ministry, of which 316 were vacant.

Fitzsimons said, "The scale of proposed cuts across the education sector is dangerous and damaging and should concern parents and everyone who cares about the future of our children."

© Scoop Media

