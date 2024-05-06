Award-Winning Musician Ria Hall Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Tauranga

Renowned musician, advocate, and proud born and raised daughter of Tauranga, Ria Hall, is announcing her candidacy for Mayor of Tauranga and Pāpāmoa Ward for the upcoming election on July 20th.

With a career marked by artistic brilliance and a steadfast commitment to community empowerment, Hall brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the forefront of local governance to see Tauranga thrive.

The youngest of four girls, politics has always been in her veins. She studied political science at university, and forged a career set out to inspire and instill hope for change.

Ria Hall's journey as a musician has been one of profound impact and recognition. From her groundbreaking debut album "Rules of Engagement" to her latest works which effortlessly blend te reo Māori, soul, hip-hop, and R&B, Hall has consistently pushed boundaries, challenged norms, and championed inclusivity. Her accolades include the prestigious APRA Silver Scroll for her song "Te Ahi Kai Pō" and numerous other awards.

Beyond her musical success, Hall has been a tireless advocate for social justice, indigenous rights and environmental sustainability. Her unwavering dedication to these causes has seen her become a respected voice that has inspired positive change, fostering dialogue on critical issues facing her communities.

A mother of three, it is her children that are the reason she moves with deep intention and focus to make Tauranga the best little city in the country for all who call it home.

Now, Ria Hall is ready to bring her passion for progress and dedication to service by running for Mayor of Tauranga.

“My vision is to take Tauranga into a fresh, exciting new direction. A direction that sees us become a more connected, inclusive, and understanding community that thrives.

“A direction that focuses on sustainable solutions for our infrastructure, and ensuring local businesses continue to grow and prosper.” Hall says.

She has held several national governance roles including as a Board Member for the New Zealand Music Commission and is part of the first cohort for the Master of Regional Development programme through the University of Auckland.

“I am committed to growing my own capacity for better local and regional outcomes. I am a business owner and have a background in communications and strategic development. It's this experience that I believe will make me a great Mayor for our city.” Hall adds.

Campaigning is already underway, with events planned for constituents to hear Ria’s vision, including a massive fundraising concert planned for June, featuring top artists from across Aotearoa. Further details about the lineup and ticket information will be released in the coming weeks and won’t want to be missed.

Ria Hall's candidacy represents a new chapter in the story of Tauranga, one marked by bold leadership, visionary thinking, and a commitment to building a brighter future for all she is poised to lead Tauranga into a new era of prosperity and possibility.

