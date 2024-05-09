Glaring Hole Exposed In Government’s Single Use Plastics Ban

Just Earth Papers has challenged the Ministry for Environment to follow its own guidance on the phase out and ban of single-use plastics.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Waste Strategy banned single use plastic straws, tableware, cutlery, plastic bags and produce labels. Non-compliance could be prosecuted under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008 with fines up to $100,000 per offence. The ban was a serious attempt to reduce plastic waste in landfills and the environment.

“By banning these items, we are taking practical steps towards a low-waste future and healthier environment,” the Ministry states on its website.

And yet, every year 295 million coffee cups with plastic lining and plastic lids end up in landfill. To the founders of Just Earth Paper, who produce 100% paper coffee cups - and lids - in New Zealand, this omission seems incredible.

They have written to the Ministry for the Environment, demanding an explanation and asking it to remove this glaring double standard.

“It’s time the Ministry for the Environment addressed the 295 million-cup-a-year problem with its single-use plastic standards, and spoke up to clarify and enforce a ban on plastic takeaway coffee lids and PLE-lined cups. Are the coffee lobbyists of Wellington that powerful?”

