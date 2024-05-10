LGNZ Supportive Of Cross-party Approach To Climate Adaptation

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is supportive of the cross-party approach to climate adaptation announced by the Minister of Climate Change today.

It will be important that Local Government is strongly engaged in this inquiry given its key role in adaptation.

“New Zealand needs an enduring approach to climate adaptation. Ensuring that any solution has cross-party support gives certainty for councils and communities,” LGNZ President Sam Broughton said.

“Councils have advocated for a framework that sets out how communities respond to severe weather events and how the costs of climate change are funded. We are pleased to see that included as part of the scope.

“Inquires like these are really critical to get public input and community support. We urgently need the inquiry to deliver action and change as councils and communities are faced with the realities of adaptation and planned retreat right now.

“The Finance and Expenditure committee is a welcome forum for this inquiry given councils ongoing call for adaptation funding arrangements.

"To be enduring the framework needs to be comprehensive, including planned retreat given adaptation may not be possible in some situations," Sam Broughton said.

LGNZ would welcome the same cross-party approach toward enduring solutions on all important, long-term issues like this.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

