RNZAF Hercules, NZDF Personnel Arrive In Papua New Guinea To Help Distribute Relief Supplies

Friday, 10 May 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H (NZ) Hercules has arrived in Papua New Guinea, where NZDF personnel will help deliver aid to 10 provinces. NZDF Photo/ Supplied

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has deployed a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H (NZ) Hercules and personnel to Papua New Guinea to help with the distribution of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies.

Papua New Guinea experienced a significant earthquake on 24 March in East Sepik and there has also been recent flooding there and in surrounding provinces.

The Government of Papua New Guinea recently asked for New Zealand’s help in transporting approximately 30 tonnes of aid from Port Moresby to affected communities in outlying areas.

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said NZDF personnel would work with Papua New Guinea authorities on transporting the supplies to affected communities in 10 provinces.

New Zealand has a long-standing commitment to working with and supporting Pacific partners in humanitarian assistance and disaster responses.

“Our Hercules aircraft are well suited to this task. We have deployed the aircraft and personnel to support our Papua New Guinea partners with their distribution plan and to help get relief supplies to communities in need,” Rear Admiral Gilmour said.

The Hercules departed Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland on Thursday, and will be flying over the weekend to transport the aid.

The relief supplies include tents, blankets, plastic sheets, sleeping pads, water purifiers and portable jerry cans.

The Hercules and NZDF personnel are due to return to New Zealand on Monday.

