Local Authority Financial Statistics: Year Ended June 2023

Monday, 13 May 2024, 11:07 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Local authority financial statistics provide information on the annual performance of core non-trading activities of all New Zealand's territorial and regional councils.

Data quality
The Local Authority Census for the June 2023 year did not reach the 100 percent response rate. For the two units where data has been unavailable for the 2023-year, imputation was performed using published annual plans for the 2023/2024 year.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

