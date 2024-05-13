Local Authority Financial Statistics: Year Ended June 2023

Local authority financial statistics provide information on the annual performance of core non-trading activities of all New Zealand's territorial and regional councils.

Data quality

The Local Authority Census for the June 2023 year did not reach the 100 percent response rate. For the two units where data has been unavailable for the 2023-year, imputation was performed using published annual plans for the 2023/2024 year.

