Roads Over Everything Else Will Cost People And Planet

This morning’s announcement from the Minister of Transport highlights his lack of ideas and lack of appetite to confront the climate crisis.

“This Government is on a road to nowhere and completely out of ideas when it comes to building a transport network fit for the 21st Century,” says Green Party Transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“The single-minded focus on roads and neglect of other modes of transport will see our emissions skyrocket and the efficiency of our transport network decline.

“The coalition is pouring petrol all over the ever-raging climate crisis fire by incentivising and encouraging car use whilst slashing and burning all the low-cost and low-carbon alternatives available.

“National is in serious denial about what is needed to solve our transport problems and address the climate crisis. We need significant investment in low-carbon and low-cost alternatives to moving people and goods.

“Time and time again, this Government has been found in opposition to the evidence in its approach to transport policy. We saw this with the scrapping of the Clean Car Discount and we are seeing it now in the Government prioritising roads over rail, public transport and other initiatives that have been shown across the globe to not only lower emissions but reduce congestion.

“We need rail of national significance, for freight and people. Our cities need more affordable and frequent public transport. Our regional roads need improvements and safe and appropriate speeds.

“Transport is one of our biggest carbon burdens and is a challenge we must rise to. The solutions are at our fingertips and are being implemented across the world.

“We either act now or risk total failure to deliver a resilient transport system and habitable climate for our kids,” says Julie Anne Genter.

