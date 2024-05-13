Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Snap Protest Against Archive Cuts On Tuesday 14 May

Monday, 13 May 2024, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The PSA is holding a snap protest at 8am, Tuesday 14 May outside the National Library in Wellington against the decision to not continue funding digitising the national archives.

The protest is also against the job cuts at the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

PSA Assistant Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says, "We’re protesting against ending the digitising of historical records, which effectively means access denied to important public records for many New Zealanders, particularly in the regions."

Archives New Zealand, which is part of the DIA, is shutting down its digitisation programme because of a lack of funding. The programme has made more than one million records available online. But more than four million records will now remain offline indefinitely, only accessible physically from the archive where they are held.

Event Details

Where: Outside the National Library on the corner of Molesworth and Aitkin streets, Wellington

When: Tuesday 14 May

Time: 8.00am-8.30 am

© Scoop Media

