Luxon Must Rule Out Taxpayer Funding For “fatally Compromised” Christchurch Call

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the official launch of the Christchurch Call Foundation, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Only last month, the Christchurch Call Advisory Network was slammed for pressuring advisors to stifle reports which were critical of signatory governments. Leading experts called its independence “fatally compromised.”

“Internet Governance Project founder Milton Mueller asked “is the Christchurch Call accomplishing anything?” Increasingly it seems the only thing it hopes to achieve is killing off free expression.

“A mealy-mouthed Government media release says direct taxpayer funding of the Call is being replaced by a new Christchurch Call Foundation. The Call shouldn’t get another cent from Kiwi taxpayers until it’s got its act together, and Luxon must rule out taxpayer funding for this new middle man.”

