Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dr. Eric Chuah Standing For Mayor Of Tauranga

Friday, 17 May 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: Dr. Eric Chuah

Dr. Eric Chuah who stood for a centrist NZ political party in the October 2023 NZ Elections for Maungakiekie Auckland will stand as a candidate for Tauranga City Council Ward of Matua-=Otumoetai and Mayor of Tauranga.

Dr. Eric Chuah was party strategist and Immigration spokesperson for Peter Dunne's United NZ for the November 1999 elections where despite the red tide of the Helen Clark's Labor Party Peter Dunne won Ohariu-Belmont .

He will use his links with EU from his appointment as independent researcher for Germany to encourage tourism/trade links with EU sister cities to foster business growth.

He will also promote transparency and accountability of the Tauranga City Council finances/resources to protect ratepayers from unreasonable rate increases to alleviate cost of living pressures and be tough on crime in line with the NZ Police Anti Gangs drive to ensure safety of Tauranga's residents.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dr. Eric Chuah on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 