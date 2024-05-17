Dr. Eric Chuah Standing For Mayor Of Tauranga

Dr. Eric Chuah who stood for a centrist NZ political party in the October 2023 NZ Elections for Maungakiekie Auckland will stand as a candidate for Tauranga City Council Ward of Matua-=Otumoetai and Mayor of Tauranga.

Dr. Eric Chuah was party strategist and Immigration spokesperson for Peter Dunne's United NZ for the November 1999 elections where despite the red tide of the Helen Clark's Labor Party Peter Dunne won Ohariu-Belmont .

He will use his links with EU from his appointment as independent researcher for Germany to encourage tourism/trade links with EU sister cities to foster business growth.

He will also promote transparency and accountability of the Tauranga City Council finances/resources to protect ratepayers from unreasonable rate increases to alleviate cost of living pressures and be tough on crime in line with the NZ Police Anti Gangs drive to ensure safety of Tauranga's residents.

