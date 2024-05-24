Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt's Mineral Strategy An Environmental Disaster In The Making

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:50 am
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki

"The government's 'Draft Mineral Strategy' released this week by Minister for Resources Shane Jones is a disaster in the making for the environment, the climate and people as more and more rural communities will have to battle these companies whose sole purpose is to accumulate wealth for their rich shareholders" says Urs Signer, member of Climate Justice Taranaki.

"In Blackball, only 30kms from the Pike River coal mine where in 2010 29 miners lost their lives, Jones made the farcical statement that the 'safety and wellbeing of our people and communities is non-negotiable'. In the draft strategy, there is very little on how to actually improve the safety of workers. In fact, the 14-page document is incredibly vacuous and devoid of any substance."

"For Taranaki, vanadium and titanium are singled-out as minerals to be extracted through seabed mining which has been vehemently opposed by hapū and iwi across the region, community organisations, fishing groups as well as the South Taranaki District Council. Other than a couple of investors, seabed mining has literally zero support in Taranaki."

"Secondly, the discussion document's map refers to so-called 'natural hydrogen' (sometimes called white, gold or geologic hydrogen) that may - or may not - be present underground in the King Country and down into Taranaki. The problem is, Jones himself stated uncertainty in a media release only last month whether the Crown can even claim ownership of natural hydrogen under the Crown Minerals Act. [1] Furthermore, GNS Science recently noted that '[natural hydrogen] is present in remote locations and likely not at the scale required to develop commercially'. [2]"

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"This draft strategy is a pathetic attempt to coax investors and mining companies to the South Pacific at a time when the whole world is transitioning from linear and extractive processes towards circular economies where both communities and the environment thrives. Our movements and communities are ready to defend the earth against the government's attempt to fill the pockets of their rich mates" concludes Urs Signer.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Climate Justice Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 