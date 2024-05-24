Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand's Meeting With NZ Minister For Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Winston Peters

On Wednesday 22 May 2024, the Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand met with Minister For Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, urging the New Zealand government to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. The group continues to advocate for justice and human rights for the people of Iran.

Photo/Supplied

The Iranian Solidarity Group asked Minister Peters to seek fresh advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and initiate a new work stream on the IRGC’s terrorist designation. Additionally, the group recommended the introduction of an Iran Sanctions Act to expedite action against the IRGC, similar to the Russia Sanctions Act.

The group emphasised that aligning New Zealand's policies with those of its global partners would significantly contribute to international efforts to curb the IRGC’s malign activities and enhance security.

During the meeting, key points discussed included the non-state entity status of the IRGC. The IRGC operates independently from Iran's conventional military, acting directly under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's orders. Its primary mission is to uphold the theocratic regime and its ideological foundations.

The discussion also covered the IRGC’s domestic and international activities. Internally, the IRGC is responsible for severe repression in Iran, including the torture and execution of political prisoners, violent crackdowns on protests, and enforcing strict dress codes for women. Regionally and globally, the IRGC’s Quds Force engages in terrorist activities, such as kidnappings, assassinations, and supporting proxy militias in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. It also supplies drones to Russia for the Ukraine conflict and supports terrorist organisations like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The security threats posed by the IRGC to New Zealand were another focus. The IRGC's influence reaches New Zealand, where agents linked to the Iranian embassy have engaged in surveillance activity to intimidate Iranian dissidents. The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) has identified Iran as one of three countries conducting foreign interference in New Zealand.

International measures against the IRGC were also highlighted. The United States, Canada, and the European Union have already designated or taken significant steps to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity and imposed comprehensive sanctions. The UN Fact Finding Mission has reported that atrocities committed by the regime, especially against women and girls, have amounted to crimes against humanity.

This meeting marks a crucial step in addressing the IRGC’s threats and supporting the global fight against terrorism and human rights abuses.

