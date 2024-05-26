Hunger Striker Destroys Christopher Luxon’s Defense Of Gaza Action

Going into day 9 of his hunger strike, Will Alexander has sent a video message to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who claimed he was ‘proud’ of his government’s response to the Gaza crisis.

“New Zealanders are not proud of this government’s response to the genocide occuring against Palestinians,” said Will Alexander.

“If Christopher Luxon truly cared, he would immediately announce a boost to funding of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency). UNRWA is the most experienced and effective distributor of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“Last Thursday I met with Winston Peters’ top advisers. It was clear from that meeting that there is nothing stopping Minister Winston Peters from announcing an intention to increase funding to UNRWA. Winston could make that announcement today.”

“If Christopher Luxon truly cared, he could grant humanitarian visas to Gazans with whānau links to New Zealand. Thousands of people, such as petitioner Muhammad Dahlan have called for this. ”

“Christopher Luxon could join South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

“He could put sanctions on Israel.

“He could expel the Israeli ambassador.

“He could call on the US to stop arming Israel.

“He could investigate claims that components made by Rakon, a New Zealand company, may have been used in US bombs used in Israel’s genocide.

“The situation in Gaza is desperate,” Will Alexander said. “It’s obvious to everyone that if Christopher Luxon truly cared, our government could do a lot more.”

“We call on him to truly lead with his values by boosting funding for UNRWA now.”

