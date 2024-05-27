NZ First Picks Up Free Speech Union Drafted Legislation As Member’s Bill To Protect Kiwis’ Access To Public Venues

New Zealand First has picked up the Free Speech Union’s drafted legislation ‘The Protection of the Freedom of Expression Bill’ to ensure Kiwis’ access to public venues. Public facilities exist to serve all New Zealanders, not just those whose opinions are popular, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Our drafted legislation will ensure all Kiwis have access to publicly funded venues, regardless of who they are or their ideological positions. This legislation creates a positive duty for local venues to protect free speech, even when ‘health and safety’ concerns are weaponised.

“We worked with former judge Dr. David Harvey to draft this Bill, along with consulting the Law Commission. Before the General Election, the National, ACT, and New Zealand First parties all endorsed this Bill.

“This legislation is the right next step to ensure all voices have access to public venues. The near cancellation of the recent Inflection Point conference is just one example of why this legislation is needed.

“It’s not acceptable for public venues to pick and choose whose voices they platform. Our democracy depends on all voices getting their say, no matter how disagreeable or provocative they may be to some.

“Our legal action has contributed significantly to case law in this area, with strong precedents already in place. This legislation takes the case law further, ensuring the speech rights of all Kiwis.”

