Hunger Striker And PSNA National Chair To Speak At Protest Outside Rakon Today

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 7:04 am
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

Will Alexander (on Day 10 of his hunger strike for Gaza) and John Minto, PSNA National Chair, will address a protest at lunchtime today outside the Mt Wellington office of military hardware supplier Rakon.

The address is 8 Sylvia Park Road, Mt Wellington, Auckland.

A week ago Rakon approached PSNA to suggest a meeting to discuss our concerns about their involvement in weapons being used to slaughter Palestinians in Gaza. We accepted and agreed to meet but now Rakon has backed away saying “there is no longer the basis for a good faith discussion” because we have continued to raise concerns about Rakon publicly.

The most important point here is that Rakon has never denied any of our claims. It is donkey-deep in supplying crucial components for the US guided munitions industry whose products are being used in Israel’s genocidal slaughter in Gaza.

NOTE: Hunger striker Will Alexander has made stopping Rakon exporting these products one of his three demands on the government as part of his hunger strike.

