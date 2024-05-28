Hapu Condemn “Legislative Ram Raid” To Pass Whakatohea Treaty Settlement Bill

Ngai Tamahaua Hapu’s Waitangi Tribunal and Marine and Coastal Area claimants have come together to condemn the New Zealand Government’s signalled move to pass the controversial Whakatohea Claims Settlement Bill through the two remaining stages in Parliament today (28 May 2024).

“Only one out of the six Hapu of our Iwi has ever fully supported this poisonous settlement deal and three are outright against,” says Ngai Tamahaua’s Marine and Coastal Area claimant, Tim Herewini.

Ngai Tamahaua is one of the six Hapu of Te Whakatohea – an Iwi centred on Opotiki (Eastern Bay of Plenty) who are in turn part of the Mataatua group of tribes.

“The Wellington machine threw millions of dollars at this kupapa gang from the Whakatohea Maori Trust Board to get a quick and dirty deal. After years of grinding us down they still couldn’t get near the 75% norm of constitutional credibility so now say a 67% vote on a 35% turnout – half from the internet - is going to suffice. Vladimir Putin would blush at this state strong-arming of one side only providing information in the voting packs, secret voter rolls, no scrutineers allowed and online voting. The statute would have no validity,” said Mr Herewini.

“A legislative ram raid today to get this sordid, basement-level deal through the House is an unconscionable injustice and a shame on the parties that support it. It is worse than the deal rightly rejected in the 1990s, yet here we are staring at a bleak future: rights curtailed or extinguished, and an unaccountable corporate entity to undermine the Hapu. This is what colonisation looks like – the baddies win.”

The Waitangi Tribunal is currently in the middle of an inquiry into the Eastern Bay of Plenty/Whakatohea historic claims and is yet to make findings or recommendations – the bill will allow the Tribunal to continue but will bar recommendations. Tracy Hillier, Ngai Tamahaua Wai 1781 claimant, says “I can’t believe our legal rights to fair redress for the colonial military invasion and land confiscation for which we have struggled over decades could be gone by teatime.”

“The select committee have failed to appreciate how wrong the process has been and how flawed the deal is. The rush to ram this law through two sets of readings on the anniversary of our Treaty signing in Opotiki (27 and 28 May 1840) is an insult. The Hapu have not consented to the settlement deed or the bill. We will be seeking further legal advice on our options,” said Ms Hillier.

