Finance And Expenditure Committee Meeting On Cash Use, Digital Cash And Community Cash Trials

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Director of Money and Cash Ian Woolford and Manager of Money and Cash Policy Robbie Taylor are due to appear before Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 from 9:45am to 10:45am.

They will speak to a presentation and then answer questions about cash use, the central bank digital currency or “digital cash” and community cash trials in rural towns.

You can watch the live stream on Parliament's website.

More information:

The Reserve Bank's Digital Cash consultation is open until 26 July 2024. Take our survey or make a submission here.

Community cash trials in rural towns - applications close 11 June. Apply here.

