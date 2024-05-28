Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Finance And Expenditure Committee Meeting On Cash Use, Digital Cash And Community Cash Trials

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 9:23 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Director of Money and Cash Ian Woolford and Manager of Money and Cash Policy Robbie Taylor are due to appear before Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 from 9:45am to 10:45am.

They will speak to a presentation and then answer questions about cash use, the central bank digital currency or “digital cash” and community cash trials in rural towns.

You can watch the live stream on Parliament's website.

More information:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 