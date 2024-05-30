As Expected - A Bots Budget From The National Coalition

Nothing in this year's budget can disguise the fact that this government is hellbent on worsening conditions for all of us, at the expense of all of us. These tax cuts aren't going to hide the fact they're wanting to change the Treaty, run through the Fast Track approval bill, invest $1.9b into prisons, make huge cuts to our public services, remove Māori representation at a council level, remove 1/2 price public transport fees, remove universal $5 prescription fees, remove the Treaty clause in the Oranga Tamariki law, stop building public housing and make it harder to access support at WINZ, in an already hard to access support space and much much more.

We've been clear and we'll remain so - what we need is real transformation. We need Liveable Incomes for ALL peoples, and we need free and universal public services. Make it Free for a Just Transition. Make it Free for Matike Mai. Anything from this crown house that isn't this, isn't worth it. This crown house has much to be accountable for and if they're unwillling to do anything less than that work then we will continue to perpetuate and pass on to our children a colonial legacy of disconnection and colonisation and the issues we all face as a society will never get better because we aren't willing to look at the drivers of our issues. We need love, care and compassion to be the guiding principles of this crown house, and they've shown us time and time and time again they don't have the range for that. It is on us, the people, to remember in who we are and to organise and mobilise to demand change in this country.

All power to the people!

Toitū te Tiriti!

