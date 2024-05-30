Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Abuse In Care Royal Commission's Recommendations Delivered To Government; Final Report To Follow

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry today delivered recommendations to Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden, as required by the inquiry's Terms of Reference.

The inquiry will deliver its comprehensive final report to the Governor-General by 26 June 2024.

The inquiry has investigated the abuse and neglect of children, young people and adults in State and faith-based care from 1950 to 1999. It has also heard from survivors who were abused since then.

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission is the largest and most complex inquiry ever established in Aotearoa New Zealand. It has the widest scope of similar inquiries around the world.

“It’s a national disgrace and shame that hundreds of thousands of our children, young people and adults were abused while in the care of the State and faith-based institutions,” said Judge Coral Shaw, Chair of the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“The whole country must pay attention when our final report is released and take responsibility to make sure it never happens again,” said Judge Shaw.

