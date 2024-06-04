Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Speech Union UK Founder, Toby Young, To Tour New Zealand With Local Free Speech Union

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Free Speech Union is proud to bring Toby Young, founder and director of the Free Speech Union UK and associate editor of The Spectator to New Zealand this month, says Nathan Seuili, the Free Speech Union’s Events and Outreach Manager.

“Described as ‘one of Britain’s most controversial broadcasters and journalists’, Toby is a passionate, leading advocate for free speech internationally.

“Toby’s tour with us is an opportunity for Free Speech Union supporters to learn more about international free speech issues and the work of other Free Speech Unions around the world.

“Toby’s tour is timely for New Zealand after the recent free speech victory of the Department of Internal Affairs abandoning the proposed online content regulator. With Scotland recently introducing “hate” speech laws and Canada introducing online speech laws, Toby is well placed to comment on the state of free speech internationally, and the position New Zealand would be in if the proposed “hate” speech laws and online censorship proposals had come into play.

“As a journalist, political commentator, frequent TV and radio guest, and author, Toby brings expertise in education, media, and contemporary politics. His tour is from 14-27 June and takes place during the UK’s lead-up to their general election.

“We will host multiple public events with Toby, across Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington and Queenstown.

“We look forward to Toby’s visit contributing to our advocacy for the vital necessity for free speech in our country.”

