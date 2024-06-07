Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wellington Rallying For People Over Profits

Friday, 7 June 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Communities, unions, and advocacy organisations will hit the streets in Wellington on Saturday (8 June) rallying against cuts to public and community services and in support of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This rally is for everyone who wants to see our people and planet put before private profits.

From the thousands of job losses to last week’s budget of a thousand cuts, the Government is taking resources from our communities and setting up businesses to profit from providing the services we rely on.

The rally will begin at Pukeahu War Memorial Park at 1pm. From there we will march through the city to Te Papa. This is a whānau-friendly, peaceful event.

What: Public rally - People over Profits: Stop the Cuts!

Where: Pukeahu War Memorial (marching to Te Papa)

When: 1pm, Saturday 8 June

The kaupapa of this rally are:

- Toitū Te Tiriti: Honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi
- Stop cuts to our public and community services
- Stop the corporate takeover of our government

© Scoop Media

