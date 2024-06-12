New Zealand Uyghur Community Seek Answers From Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Members of the New Zealand Uyghur community have requested that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs seek answers for them from the Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa has provided the letter sent to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The letter lists five issues the community wish to be raised with the Premier.

"Most members of the Uyghur community in Aotearoa are naturalised New Zealand citizens," said Sam Vincent, spokesperson for Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa. "They are victims of China's ongoing genocide on their people."

