Forestry Sector Welcomes Government Intent To Engage And Spur Growth

Today’s announcements on growing the forestry sector from Forestry Minister Todd McClay will resonate with industry leaders across forestry and wood products sector, says FIEA events director John Stulen.

“With our sector delivering the most carbon-friendly set of exports and benefits to land use all while reducing New Zealand’s carbon emissions compared to other materials, it’s great to see Government showing it wants to grow the sector. “Everything we do for industry aligns with the intent of today’s vision from the Minister."

Carbon Forestry Conference (Photo/Supplied)

“It all happens when we delivering our Environmental Forestry, Wood Residues, Carbon Forestry, ForestTECH and WoodWorks events. These technology conferences focus on bringing leaders and innovators together with practical foresters, sawmillers and mass timber construction managers for growing the sector’s productivity and output.”

Government’s vision to grow the forestry sector aligns well with FIEA’s events:

Spurring economic growth through jobs and exports; (ForestTECH) Delivering low emission solutions and products; (Wood Residues) Supporting land use resilience, adaptation, biodiversity & social benefits; (Wood Residues and Environmental Forestry)

and Providing carbon removals to support climate goals. (Carbon Forestry)

“Our forest and wood technology conferences align very well with today’s specific visions from the Minister,” says Stulen. We are also working closely with MPI officials and other industry groups and technology providers to help practical people in industry improve their industry out there with boots on the ground.”

“Our FIEA technology conference team looks forward advancing forestry with the continued support of the Ministry of Forestry, industry leaders and our innovators and service providers at these well-attended events.”

“Everything we do for industry is for growing and improving outcomes. For over 25 years, we have partnered with industry to bring innovators to the podium to share their successes with their peers. This formula continues to work well with the support of industry always a strong point. We see great reactions when these practical groups of hard-working people get to share their breakthrough with others who love their work in the forests up and down our country.”

