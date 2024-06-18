Bonuses For Public Sector Mediocrity Need To Be Taken Off The Table

Responding to Nicola Willis’ comments about performance pay for public service chief executives, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“KPIs might force public servants to pull their thumbs out, but performance bonuses should only be for Chief Execs delivering exceptional value for taxpayers’ money.

“This Government was elected to tackle bloat in the public service, not to promise pay hikes for Chief Execs barely delivering normal service levels.

“Talking about pay bumps for good performance is less than half the equation. Nicola Willis needs to get sacking chief executives who fail to deliver time and again.”

