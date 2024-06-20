Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Chickens Coming Home To Roost For LGNZ

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Christchurch City Council has become the latest council to vote to withdraw from Local Government New Zealand. Commenting on LGNZ losing its largest remaining member, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“After years of lobbying to strip local bodies of control over water infrastructure through supporting Three Waters, it’s clear LGNZ has long-since lost its way.

“No one would trust a trade union which took government money to lobby against the interests of employees, and no council should trust LGNZ after it did the same to campaign against their members’ interests.

“The chickens are coming home to roost for LGNZ. Councils across the country should follow the example set by Auckland, Christchurch and many others, and finally cancel their memberships.”

© Scoop Media

