PSNA Issues Notice To The Government For Complicity In Israel’s Genocidal War In Gaza

The Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) has issued the government a "letter of demand" for complicity with Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

The letter of demand signals our intent with the support of members of the Palestinian community to pursue legal accountability for the lack of actions taken by the government, and key government ministers, in their roles. PSNA is deeply concerned about New Zealand failing to uphold our legal responsibilities under the Genocide Convention which requires the government to take actions that “prevent and punish the crime of genocide”.

New Zealand is a signatory to the Genocide Convention and we also have wider responsibilities under international humanitarian law – in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention – which deals with responsibility for civilians living under military occupation.

“From the outset the government has failed to take even the most basic steps to pressure Israel to end its genocidal war against Palestinians” says PSNA National Chair John Minto. “We haven’t condemned Israeli actions nor the industrial-scale slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.”

We believe it is time to take meaningful steps to hold Israel to account. The letter lists the areas where our government has failed to act in upholding its legal responsibilities. To ensure our government understands that New Zealanders want them to be taking more meaningful steps, PSNA will be releasing the letter publicly at 1.00 pm on Thursday 20 June 2024. We are inviting organisations and individuals to support the demands listed in the letter here: https://www.psna.nz/letter-support

PSNA intends to take further steps failing to get a meaningful response from this government and the relevant Ministers by 18th July 2024.

