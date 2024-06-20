Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Restoring Citizenship Removed By Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill Hearings Begin June 24

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee

Public submissions on the Restoring Citizenship Removed By Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act Bill closed on 31 May 2024. The Governance and Administration Committee received approximately 24,500 submissions on the bill, many of which have been published on the Parliament website.

Hearings will be held in-person and via Zoom in Wellington on 24 and 26 June, and 9 July. There will also be hearings held in South Auckland on 1 July. On each of those dates, the committee will split into two subcommittees in order to hear as many oral submissions as possible.

Governance and Administration Committee Chairperson Rachel Boyack, said, “We thank the many individuals, organisations and communities who have taken the time to write to us on the bill, and look forward to hearing their views over the course of our hearings.”

Committee staff have begun contacting submitters who the committee has agreed to hear from. Interpretation services will be provided for submitters who wish to present their submission in Samoan and give sufficient prior notice. Hearings will be advertised on the Parliament website and streamed on the Governance and Administration Committee’s webpage.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
  • Governance and Administration homepage
