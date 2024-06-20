Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Responses To Our Recommendations About Improving Crown Entity Monitoring

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We asked public organisations for an update on their response to the recommendations in our 2022 report Improving value through better Crown entity monitoring.

Our 2022 report looked at whether monitoring arrangements for statutory Crown entities are effective. This included looking at what improvements had been made since 2009 when we published our report How government departments monitor Crown entities. Our 2022 report made six detailed recommendations for addressing our findings.

You can read what Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission has said about its progress in implementing our recommendations, including its observations about how other organisations have implemented our recommendations.

You can also read our summary of what the monitoring departments and Crown entities told us about their progress.

We requested this update because we want to provide public transparency on progress with addressing our recommendations. We have not audited the information in this update.

